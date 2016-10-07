版本:
BRIEF-Angie's List elects Thomas R. Evans as chairman of the board

Oct 7 Angie's List Inc

* Angie's List elects Thomas R. Evans as chairman of the board

* Evans has been elected chairman of board, replacing John H. Chuang, who resigned from his position as director and chairman

* Steven M. Kapner, director, has also stepped down from board, effective on October 3, 2016.

* Board has been reduced in size to 10 members from 12. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

