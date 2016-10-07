版本:
BRIEF-PriceSmart says September sales rise 5.5 pct to $228.4 mln

Oct 7 Pricesmart Inc

* For four weeks ended October 2, 2016, comparable warehouse sales for 37 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 0.5 percent

* September sales rose 5.5 percent to $228.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

