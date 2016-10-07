版本:
BRIEF-Macquarie announces pricing of public offering of $350 mln of convertible senior notes

Oct 7 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Says pricing of $350.0 million of convertible senior notes due 2023

* Announces pricing of public offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes

* Size of offering was increased from $325.0 million to $350.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

