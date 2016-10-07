BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd revises Q2 loss per share $1.99

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Revised Q2 loss per share $1.99
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces revisions to its second quarter and six months 2016 financial results
* Believes there are approximately $21.5 million in markers receivable as of June 30 at an elevated risk of collectability
* Revising unaudited results for three, six months ended June 30, 2016 to include non-cash $21.5 million provision for doubtful accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: