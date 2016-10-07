版本:
BRIEF-Silicon Motion sees Q3 gross margin (Non-GAAP) to be in 48%-49% range

Oct 7 Silicon Motion Technology Corp :

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp Sees Q3 Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) is expected to be in 48% to 49% range

* Silicon Motion announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue and earnings conference call details

* Based upon its preliminary Q3 financial results, sequential revenue growth is expected to be 11% to 13% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

