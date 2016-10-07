版本:
BRIEF-Aphria reports quarterly earnings per share C$0.01

Oct 7 Aphria Inc :

* Aphria reports quarterly EBITDA of $1 million

* Quarterly revenue C$4.376 million

* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.01

* Revenue for three months ended August 31, 2016 was $4.4 million versus prior quarter's revenue of $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

