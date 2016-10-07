BRIEF-MediaValet increases senior secured loan facility to $1.25 mln from $1 mln

Oct 7 Mediavalet Inc :

* MediaValet increases senior secured loan facility

* Has entered into a loan agreement with Mr. David MacLaren

* Agreement with respect to increasing its existing $1,000,000 loan facility, announced June 14, 2016, to $1,250,000

* Additional $250,000 of loan is repayable in full, 36 months after initial advance, and bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum