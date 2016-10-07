BRIEF-MediaValet increases senior secured loan facility to $1.25 mln from $1 mln

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Mediavalet Inc :
* MediaValet increases senior secured loan facility
* Has entered into a loan agreement with Mr. David MacLaren
* Agreement with respect to increasing its existing $1,000,000 loan facility, announced June 14, 2016, to $1,250,000
* Additional $250,000 of loan is repayable in full, 36 months after initial advance, and bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing