BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund says credit facility is a 12-month facility with one year term-out option

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Canoe EIT Income Fund :
* Canoe EIT Income Fund says credit facility is a 12-month facility with a one year term-out option
* Canoe EIT Income Fund announces October 2016 distribution and credit facility renewal
* Canoe EIT Income Fund says renewed its credit facility with its existing lender effective October 7, 2016
* Maximum available credit is $250 million with Canoe financial having option to increase facility to $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: