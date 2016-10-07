版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-International Millennium Mining announces private placement of up to CAD$ 1.2 mln

Oct 7 International Millennium Mining Corp :

* International Millennium Mining Corp announces private placement and shares for debt transaction

* Company will issue up to 24 million units at $0.05 per unit

* Company will use proceeds of private placement for exploration work on its nevada nivloc silver and gold property

* Private placement of up to CAD$ 1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐