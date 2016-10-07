版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics, Agensys highlights promising Enfortumab Vedotin, ASG-15ME phase 1 data in metastatic urothelial cancer at 2016 ESMO congress

Oct 7 Seattle Genetics Inc :

* Seattle Genetics and Agensys, an affiliate of Astellas, highlight promising enfortumab vedotin (ASG-22ME) and ASG-15ME phase 1 data in metastatic urothelial cancer at 2016 ESMO congress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

