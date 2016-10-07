版本:
BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics prices public offering of 2.48 mln common shares at $10.10 per share

Oct 7 Cidara Therapeutics Inc :

* Cidara Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 2.48 million common shares priced at $10.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

