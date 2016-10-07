版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Axogen says public offering of 2.33 mln common shares priced at $7.50per share

Oct 7 Axogen Inc :

* Says public offering of 2.33 million common shares priced at $7.50per share

* Axogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

