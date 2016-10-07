版本:
BRIEF-Phillips 66 board elects Denise Ramos, Gary Adams as independent directors

Oct 7 Phillips 66 :

* Election on Oct. 6, 2016, increases total number of Phillips 66 directors to 10

* Phillips 66 board elects new directors

* Elected Denise L. Ramos and Gary K. Adams to serve as independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

