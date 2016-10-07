版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals says public offering of 25 mln common shares priced at $2.00 per share

Oct 7 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Idera Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 25.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐