公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Chico's Fas appoints Diane Ellis as president of its Chico's brand

Oct 7 Chico's Fas Inc :

* Chico's Fas, Inc announces appointment of Diane Ellis as president of its Chico's brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

