BRIEF-Laramide Resources extends term loan with extract advisors to July 2018

Oct 7 Laramide Resources Ltd:

* Laramide Resources extends term loan with extract advisors to July 2018 and provides update on churchrock transaction

* Term loan extension is expected to be effective by no later than November 30, 2016

* Lenders have agreed to extend maturity date of a previously issued term loan made to July 1, 2018

* Terms of term loan extension, include a C$1 million repayment to extract on closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: