BRIEF-General Dynamics gets contract for U.S. special operations command wide mission support

BRIEF-Deere & Co's CEO Samuel Allen's FY 2016 total compensation $18.6 million versus $18.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* CEO Samuel Allen's FY 2016 total compensation $18.6 million versus $18.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 General Dynamics Corp:
* General Dynamics awarded contract for united states special operations command wide mission support
* Multiple-Award, contract has a maximum ceiling of $900 million over five years Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Samuel Allen's FY 2016 total compensation $18.6 million versus $18.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
Jan 13 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, reported its fifth straight decline in quarterly profit on Friday as it tries to recover from a bogus-accounts scandal.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S