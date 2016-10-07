版本:
BRIEF-General Dynamics gets contract for U.S. special operations command wide mission support

Oct 7 General Dynamics Corp:

* General Dynamics awarded contract for united states special operations command wide mission support

* Multiple-Award, contract has a maximum ceiling of $900 million over five years Source text for Eikon:

