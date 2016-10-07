版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Everspin Technologies prices public offering of 5.00 mln common shares at $8.00/share

Oct 7 Everspin Technologies Inc:

* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $8.00per share

* Everspin technologies announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

