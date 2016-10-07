版本:
BRIEF-Griffin posts Q3 loss per share $0.01

Oct 7 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc :

* Griffin announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $7.265 million versus $8.184 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

