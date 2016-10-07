BRIEF-Russell Breweries says enters two asset purchase agreements

Oct 7 Russell Breweries Inc :

* Russell Breweries Inc enters into two asset purchase agreements for sale of substantially all of its operating businesses

* Deal for purchase price of $7.7 million

* Two purchase agreements are result of previously announced long and extensive strategic review process

* To distribute all of proceeds on closing of Russell Brewing sale, following repayment of all its outstanding debts, to shareholders