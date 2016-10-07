版本:
BRIEF-Mexco Energy Corporation announces sale of acreage to Parsley Energy

Oct 7 Mexco Energy Corp

* Mexco Energy Corporation announces sale of acreage to Parsley Energy

* Mexco energy corp says received approximately $2.187 million in cash from a sale of working interests to Parsley Energy

* Mexco Energy Corp -Of sale proceeds, about $1.887 million is to be applied to Mexco's bank debt and balance to working capital of Mexco Source text :

