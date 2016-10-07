版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-Replicel Life Sciences amends terms of private placement

Oct 7 Replicel Life Sciences Inc :

* Replicel Life Sciences amends terms of private placement

* Agreed to amend terms by reducing exercise price of warrants and price at which company can force exercise of warrants

* Offering will consist of to 8 million units at a price of $0.52 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

