BRIEF-SunOpta announces strategic partnership with Oaktree

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 SunOpta Inc :
* SunOpta announces strategic partnership with Oaktree
* Company appoints three independent directors to Sunopta board
* Secures $85 million equity investment
* Proceeds from investment have been used to reduce company's 2nd lien debt
* Sunopta is conducting a thorough review of company's operations, management and governance
* Board of directors has appointed two Oaktree-nominated independent directors, Dean Hollis and Al Bolles, to board
* Expects to provide an updated mid-range plan which will include performance improvements and cost savings to be realized in 2017
* Oaktree also has the right to purchase up to 3 million shares of Sunopta common stock in open market for a period of one year
* In reaching the agreement with Oaktree, Sunopta has concluded previously announced review of strategic alternatives for co
* Under agreement, Oaktree invested $85 million in Sunopta in form of exchangeable preferred shares
* Rothschild Inc is acting as financial advisor to Sunopta and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and Stoel Rives are acting as its legal advisors
* Oaktree's ownership is subject to a 19.99% cap under agreement unless and until shareholder approval is obtained to remove cap
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar