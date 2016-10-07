版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-Breaking Data announces increase to bought deal financing

Oct 7 Breaking Data Corp :

* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 23.9 million units at a price of $0.18 per unit

* Breaking Data Corp. announces increase to bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐