BRIEF-Breaking Data announces increase to bought deal financing

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Breaking Data Corp :
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 23.9 million units at a price of $0.18 per unit
* Breaking Data Corp. announces increase to bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: