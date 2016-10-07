BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems announces pricing for new credit facility

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Casella Waste Systems Inc:
* Casella Waste Systems Inc announces pricing for new credit facility
* Revolving line of credit facility in amount of $160 million
* Intends to use proceeds of credit facility also for repayment of company's existing senior secured asset-based revolving credit
* Investors have provided commitments to fund a new term loan b facility in amount of $350 million at 99.50% of principal amount
* Total annual interest savings is expected to be approximately $11 million
* Intends to use proceeds of credit facility for redemption of all of 7.75% senior subordinated notes due 2019 among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: