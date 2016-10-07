BRIEF-CBS Corp announces pricing of debt financing by CBS Radio Inc

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 CBS Corp:
* CBS Corporation announces pricing of debt financing by CBS Radio Inc
* Also announced that CBS Radio has established pricing for a $1.06 billion senior secured term loan B facility maturing in 2023
* Senior notes and term loan form part of $1.46 billion of total debt expected to be incurred in connection with separation of CBS Radio business
* CBS expects that substantially all of net proceeds from both notes and term loan will be distributed to CBS
* Priced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024
* CBS Radio established pricing for a $1.06 billion senior secured term loan b facility at an interest rate of libor plus 3.50%
* CBS Radio is expected to enter into a $250 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: