2016年 10月 8日

BRIEF-Fulgent Genetics announces IPO update

Oct 7 Fulgent Genetics Inc

* Fulgent Genetics, Inc. announces full exercise of option to purchase additional shares in its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

