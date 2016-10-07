版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Stria Lithium cancels private placement

Oct 7 Stria Lithium Inc

* Stria lithium cancels private placement

* Brokered private placement of up to 8.4 million units at a price of $0.12 per unit Source text for Eikon: For Further Company Coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐