公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六

BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management announces September 30, 2016 assets under management

Oct 7 Pzena Investment Management Inc

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc announces September 30, 2016 assets under management

* Total sum as of Sept 30 2016 $27.4 billion versus $25.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

