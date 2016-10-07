BRIEF-Consolidated Water says plant at Windsor Field sustained damage to building due to Hurricane Matthew

Oct 7 Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Largest plant at blue hill road sustained only minor damage to building and continued to run throughout most of storm

* Plant at windsor field sustained damage to building; currently working to restore plant to operating condition

* Consolidated water co. ltd. Provides update on the impact of hurricane matthew on its operations in the bahamas and florida

* Plant at blue hill road shut down for safety reasons late thursday morning but now operating again using standby electrical generator

* Subsidiary aerex industries and administrative office in coral springs, florida did not sustain any damage from hurricane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: