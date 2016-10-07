BRIEF-Consolidated Water says plant at Windsor Field sustained damage to building due to Hurricane Matthew

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Consolidated Water Co Ltd
* Largest plant at blue hill road sustained only minor damage to building and continued to run throughout most of storm
* Plant at windsor field sustained damage to building; currently working to restore plant to operating condition
* Consolidated water co. ltd. Provides update on the impact of hurricane matthew on its operations in the bahamas and florida
* Plant at blue hill road shut down for safety reasons late thursday morning but now operating again using standby electrical generator
* Subsidiary aerex industries and administrative office in coral springs, florida did not sustain any damage from hurricane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: