版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 07:56 BJT

BRIEF-Saturn Minerals says announces non flow-through private placement

Oct 7 Saturn Minerals Inc

* Announces non flow-through private placement

* Announce a private placement of up to 10 million units ( "units") at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐