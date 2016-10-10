BRIEF-Gas Natural signs merger agreement with First Reserve Energy Infrastructure for about $196 mln

Oct 10 Gas Natural Inc :
* Gas Natural Inc Signs merger agreement with First Reserve
Energy Infrastructure
* Gas Natural Inc - First Reserve has agreed to acquire all
of outstanding shares of gas natural common stock for $13.10 per
share
* Deal for total enterprise value of approximately $196
million
* Purchase price represents an approximate premium of 39%
over Gas Natural's 52-week high
* Gas Natural Inc says company intends to continue paying a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share pending approval of
merger
* Gas Natural - deal is structured as a merger of company
with a newly-formed first reserve subsidiary, with gas natural
continuing as surviving entity
* Gas Natural Inc - business plan is for gas natural to
maintain its own leadership team
* Gas Natural Inc- company and First Reserve expect to
complete transaction in second half of 2017
* Gas Natural Inc says agreement followed unanimous approval
by company's board of directors
* Gas Natural Inc - definitive merger agreement provides for
a 42-day "go-shop" period until November 22, 2016
* Gas Natural-"go-shop" during which co, may solicit,
receive, potentially enter negotiations with parties with
alternative proposals to acquire co
