BRIEF-Diamondback Energy provides preliminary Q3 financial results

Oct 10 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback Energy, Inc provides preliminary third quarter
2016 financial and operating results, increases 2016 guidance
and introduces preliminary 2017 outlook
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback's average daily
production during Q3 2016 was 44,923 BOE/D (73% oil), up 22%
from Q2 2016
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback is increasing its
2016 production guidance to a range of 41.0 to 42.0 MBOE/D
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback now intends to
complete 65 to 70 gross horizontal wells this year.
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback's 2016 capital
expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $350 to $425 million
* Diamondback Energy-Diamondback's subsidiary, Viper Energy
Partners LP ("Viper"), had Q3 2016 production of 6,255 BOE/D
(75% oil), up 16% from Q2 2016
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback expects full year
2017 production to be between 52.0 MBOE/D and 58.0 MBOE/D.
* Diamondback Energy Inc- "operating four rigs with a fifth
rig to be added in coming weeks and a sixth rig to be added
early next year"
* Diamondback energy-decreasing its fy 2016 lease operating
expense guidance to $5.50 to $6.00 per boe from a prior range of
$5.50 to $6.25 per boe
* Diamondback Energy-preliminary FY 2017 production guidance
is 52 to 58 MBOE/D
* We were engaged in discussions involving an acquisition
but not actively pursuing further negotiations at this time
* Diamondback Energy Inc- Diamondback plans to complete 90
to 120 gross wells in 2017
