BRIEF-Gain capital says seen significant increase in volatility, engagement in early October

Oct 10 Gain Capital Holdings Inc:
* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for September 2016
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc -Sept OTC average daily volume
of $9.4 billion, an increase of 13.2% from August 2016
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc - Sept OTC trading volume of
$207.8 billion, an increase of 8.3% from August 2016
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc -Sept ECN average daily volume
of $8.5 billion, an increase of 29.8% from August 2016
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc - Sept ECN volume of $186.3
billion, an increase of 24.1% from August 2016
* Gain Capital- Q3 was marked by "lower volatility" and
narrow average true ranges for many products, which resulted in
lower customer engagement
* Gain Capital- seen significant increase in volatility,
engagement in early Oct., expect this to continue in Q4, fy2017
as result of Brexit concerns
