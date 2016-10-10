BRIEF-Gain capital says seen significant increase in volatility, engagement in early October

Oct 10 Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for September 2016

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc -Sept OTC average daily volume of $9.4 billion, an increase of 13.2% from August 2016

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc - Sept OTC trading volume of $207.8 billion, an increase of 8.3% from August 2016

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc -Sept ECN average daily volume of $8.5 billion, an increase of 29.8% from August 2016

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc - Sept ECN volume of $186.3 billion, an increase of 24.1% from August 2016

* Gain Capital- Q3 was marked by "lower volatility" and narrow average true ranges for many products, which resulted in lower customer engagement

* Gain Capital- seen significant increase in volatility, engagement in early Oct., expect this to continue in Q4, fy2017 as result of Brexit concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: