BRIEF-Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line data from phase III SUNRISE trial of Bavituximab

Oct 10 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Press release - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line
and initial biomarker data from phase III SUNRISE trial of
Bavituximab in oral presentation at European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress
* Peregrine PHARMACEUTICALS INC - safety profile of
combination of Bavituximab with Docetaxel was similar to placebo
plus Docetaxel
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals-top-line results demonstrated
addition of Bavituximab to Docetaxel did not result in
improvement of study's primary endpoint
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals - Peregrine intends to further
evaluate role of 2GP1 levels in response to Bavituximab therapy
in future clinical trials
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- company has filed a new
patent application directed to use of the initial biomarker
discovery
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - findings collected with
regard to 2GP1 as part of ongoing SUNRISE trial data analysis
support further investigation
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - Sunrise phase III trial
was discontinued earlier this year based on a pre-specified
interim analysis
