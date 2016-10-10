BRIEF-Illumina announces preliminary revenue for Q3

Oct 10 Illumina Inc
* Q3 revenue $607 million versus I/B/E/S view $628.3 million
* Illumina announces preliminary revenue for third quarter
of fiscal year 2016
* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 10 percent
* Expects q4 revenue will be flat to slightly up
sequentially
* Illumina -shortfall in quarterly revenue was driven by a
larger than anticipated year-over-year decline in high
throughput sequencing instruments
* Q4 revenue view $684.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Illumina inc - estimated q3 revenue of approximately $607
million, a 10% increase compared to $550 million in q3 of 2015
