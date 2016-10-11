BRIEF-Zymergen announces $130 mln in series B funding, led by SoftBank

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Zymergen:
* Zymergen announces $130 million in series B funding, led by SoftBank
* Zymergen - two additions to board, former U.S. Secretary of energy and nobel laureate Steven Chu, and SoftBank Intl managing director Deep Nishar
* Zymergen- new investors in the round include Iconiq Capital, Prelude Ventures, and Tao Capital Partners
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.