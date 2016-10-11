BRIEF-Zymergen announces $130 mln in series B funding, led by SoftBank

Oct 11 Zymergen:

* Zymergen announces $130 million in series B funding, led by SoftBank

* Zymergen - two additions to board, former U.S. Secretary of energy and nobel laureate Steven Chu, and SoftBank Intl managing director Deep Nishar

* Zymergen- new investors in the round include Iconiq Capital, Prelude Ventures, and Tao Capital Partners