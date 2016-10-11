版本:
BRIEF-Atalaya Mining maintains copper production guidance for 2016

Oct 11 Atalaya Mining Plc :

* Atalaya Mining Plc announces Q3 2016 operational update

* Production during Q3 2016 was 8,752 tonnes of copper in concentrate

* Says Atalaya maintains its copper production guidance of 23,500 to 27,000 tonnes for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

