BRIEF-Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold

Oct 11 Corex Gold Corp :

* Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold Inc.

* Entered into a subscription agreement to issue 25.3 million common shares to Alamos Gold Inc. at a price of $0.10 per share

* Purpose and business reasons of transactions are to obtain financing for Corex's Santana project

* Has also granted Alamos right to nominate up to two directors to company's board

* Also granted Alamos a participation right to maintain its pro rata share ownership in company at up to 19.99% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

