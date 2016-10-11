BRIEF-Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold

Oct 11 Corex Gold Corp :
* Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold Inc.
* Entered into a subscription agreement to issue 25.3
million common shares to Alamos Gold Inc. at a price of $0.10
per share
* Purpose and business reasons of transactions are to obtain
financing for Corex's Santana project
* Has also granted Alamos right to nominate up to two
directors to company's board
* Also granted Alamos a participation right to maintain its
pro rata share ownership in company at up to 19.99%
