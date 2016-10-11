BRIEF-Toro Oil & Gas divests non-core asset, terminates credit facility

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces non-core asset divestiture and provides corporate update
* Deal for $2.25 million
* Divestiture involves approximately 50 boe/d of production with associated company gross reserves of 214.1 mbbls as at December 31, 2015.
* Non-core divestiture is accretive to company's current valuation
* Has also received non-binding letters of intent for various other dispositions of non-core oil and gas and infrastructure assets
* Has terminated its operating credit facility with National Bank
* Total production protected from downward price volatility between now and end of 2016 is 200 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.