BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties reduces its base hotel management fees to 3.0% from 3.5% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces accretive changes to its Master Hotel Management agreement
* American Hotel Income Properties -a reduction in its base hotel management fees from 3.5% to 3.0% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp - exclusivity period for tower rock as ahip's hotel manager has also been extended for further five-year term
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp says reduction was negotiated by AHIP to increase cash flow and improve AFFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.