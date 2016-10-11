版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:09 BJT

BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties reduces its base hotel management fees to 3.0% from 3.5% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio

Oct 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces accretive changes to its Master Hotel Management agreement

* American Hotel Income Properties -a reduction in its base hotel management fees from 3.5% to 3.0% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp - exclusivity period for tower rock as ahip's hotel manager has also been extended for further five-year term

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp says reduction was negotiated by AHIP to increase cash flow and improve AFFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐