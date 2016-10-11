BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports September traffic

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports September traffic
* September load factor 84.2 percent
* Southwest Airlines Co - continues to estimate its Q3 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in 3.5 to 4.5 percent range
* Southwest Airlines Co- company continues to estimate its Q3 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in 3.5 to 4.5 percent range
* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 9.9 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in Sept 2016, an increase of 7.9 percent from 9.2 billion RPMS flown in September 2015
* Southwest Airlines Co - available seat miles increased 6.0 percent to 11.8 billion in September 2016, compared with September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.