BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Canopy Growth Corp
* Press release - canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.
* Canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.
* Canopy Growth Corp says Canopy Growth shall satisfy engagement fee payable to XIB by issuing 18,899 of common shares in capital of corporation to XIB
* Canopy Growth-XIB will continue to assist Co with corporate development initiatives including acquisitions, strategic networking and market awareness
* Canopy Growth Corp - under agreement, common shares will be issued to XIB at a price of $ 3.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.