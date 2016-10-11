版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Jinkosolar signs 300mw master module supply agreement with Senyuan Electric

Oct 11 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Press release - Jinkosolar signs 300mw master module supply agreement with Senyuan Electric

* Jinkosolar Holding Co - will cooperate with Senyuan Electric by supplying solar modules for local PV poverty alleviation projects in Henan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

