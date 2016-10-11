版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:56 BJT

BRIEF-Iron Mountain appoints Theresa Pattara as VP of North America government affairs

Oct 11 Iron Mountain Inc :

* Iron Mountain appoints Theresa Pattara as vice president of North America government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐