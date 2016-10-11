BRIEF-FXCM reports retail customer trading volume of $324 bln in Sept 2016, 20% higher than Aug 2016

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 FXCM Inc :
* FXCM reports monthly metrics
* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume of $324 billion in september 2016, 20% higher than august 2016
* FXCM Inc - average retail customer trading volume per day of $14.7 billion in september 2016, 26% higher than august 2016
* Institutional customer trading volume of $29 billion in september 2016, 12% higher than august 2016
* FXCM Inc - active accounts of 177,818 as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 2,061, or 1%, from august 31, 2016
* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume for q3 2016 was $875 billion, 4% higher than q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.