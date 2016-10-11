版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fastenal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Oct 11 Fastenal Co

* Fastenal Company reports 2016 third quarter earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* Fastenal co qtrly net sales $1.01 billion , up 1.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐