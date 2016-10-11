版本:
BRIEF-Neurocrine says INGREZZA NDA for treatment of tardive dyskinesia has been accepted for priority review by U.S. FDA

Oct 11 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :

* Neurocrine announces INGREZZA (valbenazine) new drug application for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia has been accepted for priority review by U.S. FDA

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc- INGREZZA application has been given a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of April 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

