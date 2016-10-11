版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp names David O'Reilly CFO

Oct 11 Howard Hughes Corp

* The Howard Hughes Corporation names David O'reilly as chief financial officer

* Says O'Reilly replaces Andrew Richardson, who had announced in April 2016 his intention to resign

* Says O'Reilly will serve as company's chief financial officer effective October 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

