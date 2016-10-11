BRIEF-Banro achieves record gold production in Q3

Oct 11 Banro Corp

* Banro achieves record gold production in Q3 as Namoya delivers steady-state performance

* Banro Corp - Twangiza and Namoya produced a combined 53,377 ounces of gold during Q3 of 2016

* Banro Corp - remains on track to meet 2016 annual gold production guidance

* Banro Corp- recoveries at Twangiza during quarter were impacted by blend of ore type based on available mining faces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: