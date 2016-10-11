BRIEF-Banro achieves record gold production in Q3

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Banro Corp
* Banro achieves record gold production in Q3 as Namoya delivers steady-state performance
* Banro Corp - Twangiza and Namoya produced a combined 53,377 ounces of gold during Q3 of 2016
* Banro Corp - remains on track to meet 2016 annual gold production guidance
* Banro Corp- recoveries at Twangiza during quarter were impacted by blend of ore type based on available mining faces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.